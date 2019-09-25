Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab govt seeks Rs 39 crore one-time grant from Centre for security, infrastructure

THE PUNJAB government has asked for Rs 39.02 crore as a one-time grant from the Centre to establish ‘robust security and policing infrastructure’ at Dera Baba Nanak for the Kartarpur Corridor Project.

Out of Rs 39.02 crore, Rs 18 crore was sought for setting up of facilitation centres, Rs 16.34 crore for security, Rs 2.88 crore for healthcare services and Rs 1.8 crore for fire safety equipment.

In its response, which was received by the office of the Punjab chief secretary earlier this month, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs requested that the concerned state government authorities be directed to explore the possibility using existing/operational government-run Suvidha Kendras and other centres including police-run centres to facilitate the pilgrims intending to visit Kartarpur Sahib. The communique by the Secretary (border management) noted that concerned divisions of the Home Ministry had been directed to “examine the requirements of security, fire safety equipment and healthcare services under the relevant schemes/funds”.

A dedicated portal for pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib is likely to be operational by mid-October, when people will be able to apply for the pilgrimage.

A representative of the Punjab government had — at a meeting of the empowered committee held earlier this month to review the project’s progress — informed that concerned authorities in the state will sensitise the public to use the Suvidha Kendras/facilitation centres.

The portal will be developed by the Bureau of Investigation. The Punjab government was asked to provide an officer conversant with Gurmukhi to develop the portal. Pakistan had recently said it would open the Corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.