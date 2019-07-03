Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan proposes July 14 for second meet

Pakistan and India on Tuesday decided to hold the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues on July 14 at Wagah.

“Pakistan, today, conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on 14th July 2019 at Wagah,” the Foreign Office said.

“The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation,” it said in a brief statement.

It said Pakistan was committed to expediting progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.

India had proposed talks between July 11-14.

Official sources in New Delhi confirmed that India will accept the dates proposed by Pakistan as it was in sync with its plan.

The first meeting of officials of Pakistan and India to finalise the modalities of the landmark corridor was held in Attari in the shadow of escalating bilateral tensions in March following the Pulwama terror attack by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14.

The meeting was “constructive” and the discussions were held in a “cordial environment”, the Foreign Office had said.

India had conveyed its concerns over the presence of several Khalistani separatists in a committee appointed by Pakistan on the Kartarpur corridor.

The FO had said that the 10-member purely-religious committee referred to by India was indeed PSGPC and was not specific to Kartarpur but responsible for the upkeep of all Sikh Gurdwaras in Pakistan.