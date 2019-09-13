Kartarpur corridor: Pakistan firm on levying service charge

On A day Pakistan announced it would charge $20 per person as service fee for passage through the Kartarpur Corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to put pressure on Pakistan to withdraw the proposal.

In a letter to the PM, the Chief Minister suggested that the Ministry of External Affairs take up the matter in bilateral meetings, a statement said.

Pakistan’s insistence on service charges would impose a significant financial burden on the lakhs of pilgrims seeking darshan, many of whom may not be so well-off, said the CM.

He noted that on earlier occasions too, he had requested the Centre to intercede with the government of Pakistan not to levy any such charges on the pilgrims. —(With PTI inputs)