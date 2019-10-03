Not going to Pakistan for Kartarpur ceremony, will only visit Gurdwara via corridor: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Thursday ruled out a visit to Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor opening, making it clear that he would be only leading the first all-party Jatha to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara to pay obeisance.

Amid reports incorrectly suggesting that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had accepted Pakistan’s invitation to go there for the opening of Kartarpur corridor, the Chief Minister told media that he did not believe Manmohan had any such plans.

“There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for Kartarpur corridor opening) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well,” he said, pointing out that there was a huge difference between visiting Pakistan and going to the Gurdwara through the corridor.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in response to questions after a section of the media erroneously claimed that Manmohan had accepted Pakistan invite and would be going across the border for the Kartarpur corridor inauguration.

But the fact remains that Manmohan had accepted Captain Amarinder’s invitation to join the Jatha, to be led by the chief minister, through the Kartarpur corridor, to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara across the border on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, an official spokesperson pointed out.

Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara & attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s #550thPrakashPurab. pic.twitter.com/CZw5bbeUDj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 3, 2019

The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. Pakistan has agreed to allow 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India to visit on a daily basis to Darbar Sahib in Narowal through the corridor.

Pakistan is scheduled to open the Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

As far as visiting Pakistan is concerned, the Chief Minister reiterated that he would not go there till Pakistan stops cross border terrorism. He said Punjab was the worst sufferer of Pakistan’s cross border terrorism and he cannot think of going there till it stops.

The Chief Minister had, earlier in the day, called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh to extend a formal invitation to participate in the main events organized by the state government to mark the historic occasion.

Both Modi and Kovind had accepted the invite, while Dr. Singh had also agreed to join the Jatha that would go to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on the opening day of the Corridor.

Asked if Pakistan was playing a dirty game over the Kartarpur Corridor, the Chief Minister told the media to put this question to their Prime Minister Imran Khan. India, on its part, was fully geared to ensure the security and safety of the pilgrims, he added.