Kartarpur corridor: Not an event that should be politicized, says Javadekar

Instead of politicising the Kartarpur Corridor, one should follow the path shown by Guru Nanak Dev, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Friday said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday flag off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor which is being thrown open on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

“I think this is not the time to politicize everything. No one should indulge in politics on such events. We should learn from the Guru Nanak’s teaching and should have a large heart,” Javadekar said.

He was replying to media queries on Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s statement where he said that he still believed the Corridor opening to be an operation of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, aimed at wooing the Sikh community for the Referendum 2020, being promoted by the banned US-based outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mohammed Qureshi Friday termed the Corridor as that “of love” and claimed that there was no sinister design in it.

Javadekar was in Sultanpur Lodhi to inaugurate an exhibition being put up by Information and Broadcasting ministry. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Meanwhile, despite bad weather on Thursday night, a huge number of devotees paid obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi. The district administration pooled in all its resources to ensure a smooth passage to the pilgrims.

Nearly 1000 personnel from various departments, including police, local government, roadways, PSPCL, health, water supply and others, were seen on road ready to tackle any eventuality.

In the view of heavy footfall, state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu directed the officials to increase the capacity of medical lounge set up near the main pandal.

State govt to dedicate all events of Nov 9 to Bebe Nanaki

The Punjab government will dedicate all ceremonies on November 9 at ‘Guru Nanak Darbar’, the main pandal at Sultanpur Lodhi, to Bebe Nanaki Ji, the elder sister of Guru Nanak Dev. Jasmeet Kaur from Jammu Jatha will commence the programme followed by Bibi Simran Kaur from Ragi Jatha Kirtan of Ludhiana, Bibi Jasleen Kaur, Dr Gurinder Kaur, and Bibi Ishwineek Kaur (Delhi), and Bibi Prabhjot Kaur (Batala).