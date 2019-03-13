Kartarpur Corridor meet: India, Pakistan to hold talks tomorrow to finalise modalities

India and Pakistan will Thursday hold their first meeting to finalise the modalities for setting up of a corridor linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Gurdaspur district in Punjab, three months after the two countries agreed on the project. Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner to India Syed Haider Shah arrived today at Amritsar, while the delegation will come tomorrow, reported ANI.

Shah said that Pakistan wants to open the Kartarpur corridor so that Indians can visit the Gurudwara. “It is an initiative of Pakistan. We want to open the Kartarpur Corridor so that Sikh people from here can visit it in Pakistan. The meeting will be held tomorrow,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours following India’s air strike on a terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan’s subsequent retaliation.

The bilateral meeting will see both sides finalising the draft agreement which will link Baba Nanak village in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on March 6 had said that the meeting with Pakistan was being held with the view of the Centre to get the corridor operational on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.