Kartarpur corridor highlights: Imran Khan lays foundation stone, says ‘want strong relationship with India’

Kartarpur corridor Highlights: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur — the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev — to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims. The Kartarpur Corridor is expected to be completed within six months.

Last week, Pakistan followed up India’s decision to develop the Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “Pakistan has already conveyed to India its decision to open Kartarpur Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary. We welcome the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion.”

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was India’s face on the ground Tuesday and called Kartarpur a “corridor of infinite possibilities.” A day before that, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone for the corridor on the Indian side in Gurdaspur. Pakistan had also invited Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the event. But, he declined to attend the event, citing continued terrorist attacks in his state and killings of Indian soldiers by Pakistan’s armed forces.