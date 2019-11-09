Kartarpur inauguration HIGHLIGHTS: Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated, 562 pilgrims visit on Day 1

Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration Today Today HIGHLIGHTS: Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib — also called Kartarpur Sahib — in Narowal district in Pakistan’s Punjab, was thrown open on Saturday facilitating the first batch of more than 550 pilgrims to travel to the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the pilgrimage and handed over the flag of the Jatha to Jathedar Akal Takht. While addressing a public gathering at Dera Bab Nanak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all who have been associated with the project. He also thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for understanding Indian sentiments and cooperating with Modi-government in this project.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor and said he hoped that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor will generate goodwill among the Sikh community spread all over the world. Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday thanked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and said that it was an ointment on the wounds of the people who witnessed bloodbath during the partition.