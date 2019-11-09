Kartarpur inauguration HIGHLIGHTS: Kartarpur Corridor inaugurated, 562 pilgrims visit on Day 1

Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration Today Today HIGHLIGHTS: Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib — also called Kartarpur Sahib — in Narowal district in Pakistan’s Punjab, was thrown open on Saturday facilitating the first batch of more than 550 pilgrims to travel to the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the pilgrimage and handed over the flag of the Jatha to Jathedar Akal Takht. While addressing a public gathering at Dera Bab Nanak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all who have been associated with the project. He also thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for understanding Indian sentiments and cooperating with Modi-government in this project.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor and said he hoped that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor will generate goodwill among the Sikh community spread all over the world. Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday thanked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and said that it was an ointment on the wounds of the people who witnessed bloodbath during the partition.
US welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor
The US on Saturday welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, saying that it sees the initiative as a positive example of neighbours working together for mutual benefit. The US “welcomes the opening of a new border crossing” between India and Pakistan, “the Kartarpur corridor,” US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a video posted on her official twitter handle. The US “welcomes the opening of a new border crossing” between India and Pakistan, “the Kartarpur corridor,” US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a video posted on her official twitter handle. (PTI)
Ensuring 'justice' to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India and Pakistan: Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor and hoped that the corridor will generate goodwill among the Sikh community. He raked up the Kashmir issue and said ensuring "justice" to Kashmiris will open new channels of communication between India and Pakistan.
On first day, 562 pilgrims visit Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan
Around 562 pigrims visited crossed over to Pakistan to offer prayers at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on its inaugural day on Saturday, Home Ministry officials said.
Kartarpur corridor's opening to 'enormously improve' Indo-Pak ties: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Saturday said that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor will "enormously improve" relations between India and Pakistan. Singh arrived in Kartarpur as the first batch of Indian Sikh pilgrims who entered Pakistan through the corridor.
Navjot Singh Sidhu thanks ministers of India, Pakistan for opening Kartarpur corridor
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Saturday thanked the prime ministers of India and Pakistan for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor and said that it was an ointment on the wounds of the people who witnessed bloodbath during the partition. He said that Imran Khan is the first Pakistani prime minister who took this initiative selflessly and praised him in poetic verses for his friendship and leadership.
9th November gives us the message to stay united and move forward: PM Modi on Kartarpur Corridor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the Berlin Wall was also brought down on this day, 9th November and the Kartarpur Corridor was also inaugurated today. Adding that the Ayodhya verdict also came today, he said, "This date gives us the message to stay united and move forward."
India-Pak relations subject to ifs and buts, but hope to normalise relation: Manmohan Singh
After visiting Kartarpur Corridor, former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, "It was a good beginning, India-Pakistan relations are subject to many buts and ifs, I hope this is a good beginning to normalise our relation." Voicing similar hope, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also said that the visit was a good experience and said that he hoped for the Corridor to become a corridor of peace between the two countries.
Imran Khan formally inaugurates Kartarpur Corridor
Inaugurating the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a gathering of 12,000 devotees including former Indian PM Manmohan Singh and Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu. "I was not aware of the importance of the Kartarpur till a year ago," Khan said. He inaugurated the corridor by removing a curtain that was lifted by hot air balloons. A huge 'kirpan' (dagger) was displayed at the inauguration site.
Pilgrims arrive at Kartarpur Sahib Gudwara
Peace can be initiated, suggests Pak FM
"If Berlin Wall could fall, Kartarpur corridor opened, peace also can be initiated," says Pak FM
Shah Mahmood Qureshi requests PM Modi to open Kashmir's Jamia Masjid
Talking at the inauguration, Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi citing Kartarpur as an example, said, "PM Narendra Modi must open Kashmir's Jamia Masjid so that the Muslims of Kashmir can offer their prayers there."
Pak Foreign Minister lauds Imran Khan, urges PM Modi to follow his footsteps
After lauding Imran Khan's efforts on opening Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged PM Narendra Modi also to do the same.
'If we had this will earlier, South Asia would not be in poverty and conflict': Pak foreign minister
Congratulating Imran Khan for the move, Qureshi added: "If we had this will earlier, to open up corridors of peace and love, South Asia would not be in poverty and conflict. But let this be a beginning. PM @ImranKhanPTI, I congratulate you."
Pakistan is working on peace and love which Kartarpur Corridor symbolises today: Pak Foreign minister
On the Kartarpur Corridor opening, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says: "I wish today, this message of love spreads to Kashmir and our voice reaches there as well. In this era, Pakistan is working on two regional initiatives. One is economic corridor with CPEC, and one is for peace and love which #KartarpurCorridor symbolises today."
Imran Khan has arrived at Gurdwara to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived at Gurdwara to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor. Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is also seen accompanying him.
Kartarpur opening great opportunity for Sikhs to bring India, Pak together: UAE Sikhs
The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor offers a great opportunity for the Sikh community to bring India and Pakistan together in these testing times, the leader of the UAE's Sikh community said, thanking the leaders of both the countries for the momentous occasion.
Surender Singh Kandhari said Kartarpur was of historic and religious significance for Sikhs as this is where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev took his last breath. "We consider this of the same importance as the Nankana Sahib Pakistan, the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said. (PTI)
In Pics | Indian and Pakistan gates on either side to Kartarpur Sahib
PM Modi handed over the flag of Jatha to Jathedar Akal Takht
PM Modi handed over the flag of Jatha to Jathedar Akal Takht. (Express Photos)
Thankful to people of Pakistan for opening of corridor: HS Phoolka
"We should be thankful to people of Pakistan for opening of corridor. Imran Khan opened it because of Pakistan people’s faith in Guru Nanak. The leaders of our country left no stone unturned that it is not opened. They called the dollar 20 fee jazia while we pay so much money as toll taxes on the roads," HS Phoolka, leader of Opposition Punjab Legislative Assembly.
PM Modi with Manmohan Singh at inauguration of Integrated Check Post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh at inauguration of the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor.
PM flags off pilgrimage to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the pilgrimage to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan and handed over the flag of the Jatha to Jathedar Akal Takht.
Kartarpur Corridor opening testimony to Pak's commitment to regional peace: PM Imran
The opening of the historic Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a testimony to Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday as he congratulated the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.
The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan will be thrown open on Saturday, in a historic people-to-people initiative sparking a glimmer of hope for improvement in ties between the two countries.
The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. (PTI)
Pak FM objects to timing of Ayodhya verdict that clashes with Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was "deeply saddened" at the "insensitivity" shown at such a joyous occasion. The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
PM Narendra Modi at langar in Dera Baba Nanak
PM Narendra Modi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and other leaders at a 'langar' in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur.
Watch video: Significance of Kartarpur Corridor
Significance of Kartarpur Corridor.
Citizenship Amendment Bill will help Sikhs: PM Modi
Citizenship Amendment Bill will help Sikhs, says PM Modi
We must vow to imbibe Guru Nanak's preachings: PM Modi
"We must vow to imbibe the preachings of Guru Nanak, which are still relevant," says PM Modi.
Post-abrogation of Article 370, Sikh in J&K can exercise rights like other citizens
PM Modi also thanks Unesco for helping in spreading the message of Guru Nanak. He says that removal of special status of J&K has facilitated the Sikhs living there. After abrogation of Article 370, the Sikh families in Jammu and Kashmir can now exercise rights like other Sikhs across the country, he says.
Corridor will serve thousands of devotees: PM Modi
PM Modi says, "The Corridor, Integrated Check Post will serve thousands of devotees daily. Guru Nanak's teachings are being translated into various languages so that the next generation can also be enriched from them."
Thank all who have been associated with construction
The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought immense happiness, says Modi. Visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will become easy now, adds PM Modi. "I thank all who have been associated with the construction of the corridor," he says.
PM Modi presented 'siropa' at Ber Sahib Gurdwara
At the Ber Sahib Gurdwara, Modi was received by former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of celebrations connected with 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev. The prime minister was presented a 'siropa' (robe of honour) by Kaur on behalf of the SGPC. Modi spent nearly 20 minutes at the Gurdwara and listened to the 'kirtan'. (PTI)
Happy moment for Sikh community across the world: Amarinder Singh
PM Modi to inaugurate Integrated Check Post shortly. Amarinder Singh says its a happy moment for the Sikh community across the world.
Sunny Deol, Hardeep Puri, Sukhbir Badal with PM Mosi at Dera Baba Nanak
rime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal at Dera Baba Nanak. (Photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Dera Baba Nanak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Dera Baba Nanak, meets former chief minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal.
Blessed morning at the Shri Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi: Narendra Modi
"Blessed morning at the Shri Gurudwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi," tweets Narendra Modi.
Watch video | Prime Minister pays respect at Ber Sahib Gurdwara
Prime Minister pays respect at Ber Sahib Gurdwara
PM Modi pays obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara
Punjab: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurdwara, in Sultanpur Lodhi. (Photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Sultanpur Lodhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Sultanpur Lodhi to pay obeisance at the Ber Sahib Gurdwara, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh receives him. PM Modi will inaugurate the Integrated Check Post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. (Photo: ANI)
Akal Takth Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to lead firts Indian delegation
While the Punjab government had earlier said that Amarinder would be leading the Jatha, Harsimrat Badal tweeted that the Centre has picked Akal Takth Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh as the leader of first Indian delegation. “The NDA govt has honoured sentiments of Sikh Sangat by declaring Sri Akal Takth Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Ji as leader of the first Indian delegation visiting Pakistan through #KartarpurCorridor on Nov 9. The decision is welcomed by #Sikhs worldwide,” she said in a tweet.
Canadian Sikh pilgrims welcomed at Wagah immigration terminal Friday
The day before the historic opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, linking Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, a group of Canadian Sikh pilgrims were welcomed with garlands at the Wagah immigration terminal. The pilgrims had crossed the Attari-Wagah border to take part in the inauguration of the corridor by Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the link on the Indian side.