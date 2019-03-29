India postpones talks with Pakistan over presence of Khalistani sympathiser on Kartarpur panel

India on Friday postponed its second round of talks with Pakistan scheduled for April 2 to resolve outstanding issues concerning the infrastructure development of the Kartarpur Corridor. Earlier in the day, New Delhi had summoned the neighbouring country’s envoy and expressed concerns over the inclusion of controversial Khalistani sympathiser Gopal Singh Chawla in the corridor panel.

Sources in the government said Gopal Singh Chawala, who allegedly also has close ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba’s co-founder and terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed, is on the special 10-member committee of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (PSGPC) that will “help facilitate” the visit of Indians pilgrims at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara.

The Ministry of External Affairs, it is learnt, have conveyed to their counterpart that the next meeting on modalities would be scheduled only after they receive a response from the neighbouring country over the indicated concerns. “India has sought clarifications on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan to a committee to be associated with the Kartarpur corridor,” the MEA said.

Terming India’s decision as “incomprehensible”, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Faisal tweeted, “The meeting was to discuss and find consensus on outstanding issues. Last minute postponement without seeking views from Pakistan and especially after the productive technical meeting on March 19 is incomprehensible.”

#Pakistan regrets the Indian decision to postpone the upcoming #Kartarpur meeting, jointly agreed by both sides on 14 March 2019. The meeting was to discuss & find consensus on outstanding issues.

(1/2) — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) March 29, 2019

India had earlier cleared its stand on Kartarpur Corridor not being used for anti-India activities, including secessionist activities or propaganda, adding it is only a passage for pilgrims to travel safe and in a secure manner.

At the last meeting in Attari with Pakistan, India had proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to resolve outstanding issues in order to ensure the infrastructure development of the corridor in an expeditious manner.