Kartarpur corridor: India, Pakistan likely to hold last technical meet on August 30

The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan notwithstanding, the two countries will be holding the fourth, and possibly the last, technical level meeting on Kartarpur corridor at the Dera Baba Nanak on August 30.

The corridor will be opened in November to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. “It is fourth such meeting at Dera Baba Nanak and hopefully the last. There may not be any further meeting on technical level as almost all the issues regarding the corridor have been settled,” said a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) official.

Technical meetings are facilitated by the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers.

Giving the details of the agenda for the meeting, the NHAI official said the two countries will hold discussions regarding the architecture of a bridge to be built over over the flood water causeway. “Building the bridge will take some time, so we will also discuss the details pertaining to setting up of a temporary service road for the time being. This service road will stretch into both the countries,” the official said.

The bridge has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

While India wants a bridge over the Zero Line and has already begun constructing one on its side, Pakistan wants to build a causeway. India has been insisting that the causeway would lead to flooding of Indian areas during monsoon.

“As per a decision taken by the two countries, now the construction of the bridge will start after the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev is over,” the NHAI official added.

Another official said that the provision of constructing an entry gate at the Zero Line, just like the one at Attari-Wagah border, can also be discussed.