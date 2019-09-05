Kartarpur Corridor: India-Pakistan agree on visa-free travel but hurdles remain

As India and Pakistan agreed to visa-free and year-round travel by Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, no final agreement could be reached Wednesday with Pakistan insisting on charging pilgrims a $20 dollar (Rs 1,440) service fee, which India has firmly rejected.

Following a high-level meeting over construction and facilitation of the corridor at Attari, sources in Union Home Ministry, said Islamabad has also not agreed to consular presence near the Gurdwara. India wants consular presence near the Gurdwara to help facilitate the visit of pilgrims and assist them in case they face difficulties in Pakistan.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Wednesday that Pakistan has agreed to allow 5,000 pilgrims to Kartarpur every day and more can visit on special occasions. Pakistan has also agreed to the construction of a bridge on the zero-line in the long run and to make temporary arrangements for now, the MHA said.

“However, owing to certain differences on a few key issues, the agreement could not be finalised. Pakistan has insisted on charging a service fee for allowing Pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is not agreeable in the spirit smooth and easy access through the Corridor. Pakistan has also shown its unwillingness to allow the presence of Indian Consular or Protocol officials at the Gurdwara premises. Pakistan side was urged to reconsider its position,” a statement from MHA said.

The discussions were held between an Indian delegation led by an MHA Joint Secretary and a Pakistan delegation led by Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Home Ministry, it was agreed that the corridor will be operational throughout the year, seven days a week. Pilgrims will have a choice to visit as individuals or in groups and on foot.

As many as “5,000 pilgrims can visit Holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using the Corridor every day. Additional pilgrims, over and above the figure of 5,000, can visit on special occasions, subject to capacity expansion by Pakistan side. Pakistan has conveyed its solemn commitment to increase this number to the maximum possible,” said the MHA.

Both sides have agreed on emergency evacuation procedures, especially medical emergencies, the MHA said, adding that a direct line of communication between the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers will be used for the same.