Pakistan to invite Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said his country will formally invite former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inaugural function of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Advertising

In an interview to PTV News, Qureshi said that the Pakistan government will also send Singh a formal written invitation. “Pakistan has decided that the inauguration function of Kartarpur is a huge program. So, we will invite former PM Manmohan Singh to the inauguration as he represents the Sikh community. He is very important to us,” Qureshi said.

“I invite former PM Singh for the inauguration on behalf of Pakistan. We will also send a formal written invitation,” he added.

Also inviting other Sikh pilgrims, he said, “I also invite all the Sikh pilgrims to the inauguration and be a part of the celebrations.”

Advertising

The proposed corridor, which is slated to be opened as part 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November, will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.

Two weeks ago, Pakistan said that it would open he Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, PTI reported.

Project Director Atif Majid, addressing journalists, said that 86 per cent of the work on the corridor had been done so far and it would be completed by October.

Talking about the facilities, Majid said, “About 76 immigration counters have been set up to cater to 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India every day.” He also said the number of counters would be increased later as the pilgrim count was expected to touch 10,000.

Despite the tensions over the Kashmir issue, Pakistan has repeatedly said that the opening of the Kartarpur corridor would not be hit due to the ongoing situation.