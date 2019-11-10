Kartarpur corridor: Hailed as ‘real hero’ across border, Sidhu says he went to ‘thank my yaar’

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday stole the show across the border, with people crowding around him for selfies and calling him the “real hero” behind the Kartarpur corridor.

Clad in a royal blue suit and yellow turban, Sidhu got a warm welcome from Pakistan Rangers personnel and immigration officials of the neighbouring country when he reached there as part of the jatha flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering on the gurdwara premises in Kartarpur, Sidhu thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the Kartarpur corridor and asked him to work towards opening borders as a next step.

He said he had come to Pakistan specially to thank Khan. “I came to thank mera yaar who transformed mere babe da ghar (my Guru’s place) into a heaven in months,” he said.

Hailing Modi and Khan, Sidhu said, “Punjabis on both sides suffered the pain of Partition. Modi and Khan have applied balm,” he said.

The Amritsar East MLA resigned as a state minister earlier this year after a long face-off with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Referring to his hug with Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, which had drawn criticism from Amarinder, Sidhu said, “I will thump my chest and say my jhappi (hug) bore fruit and got the doors of Guru’s place opened. Brother, now open the borders. Why should we spread hatred and get sons of mothers killed while guarding the borders?”

He said Khan had won the hearts of Sikhs. “I may have political differences but I will give Modi a Munna Bhai MBBS ki jhappi (hug),” he added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Prime Minister received the jatha and climbed on to the shuttle bus. He and Sidhu were seen waving to the devotees outside the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara.

At the gurdwara, youths vied with each other to take selfies with Sidhu. Most Congress and AAP MLAs were also seen greeting him.

At the function on the gurdwara premises, Sidhu, Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol and Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh were present.

Speaking at the function, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called Sidhu the “man of the match” of Kartarpur corridor and said he is the real hero for getting it opened.

Responding to a question that he was being given credit for the opening of the corridor, Sidhu said, “It has all been done by Baba Nanak.”

After returning from Kartarpur Sahib, several people on the Indian side raised slogans praising Sidhu.