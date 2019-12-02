‘Kartarpur Corridor: Gen Bajwa’s 'brainchild’ claim has exposed Pakistan’s nefarious intent, says Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid’s claim that the Kartarpur Corridor was the brainchild of their Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had “exposed Islamabad’s nefarious intent behind the initiative”.

Asserting that the Pakistani minister’s words had validated his (Amarinder’s) stand on the issue, the CM said Rashid had laid bare the “wicked design of Pakistan behind the corridor”, which India had hoped would be a bridge of peace between the countries.

Amarinder also took strong exception to Rashid’s remarks that “the corridor would hurt India, which would forever remember the wound inflicted on it by Gen Bajwa with the Kartarpur Corridor.” Calling it an “open and blatant threat” against India’s security and integrity, Amarinder warned Pakistan not to attempt to indulge in any misadventure against its neighbour.

“Don’t make the mistake of reading weakness in our gratitude for the opening the corridor,” he warned, asserting that India would give a befitting response to any bid by Pakistan to attack its borders or its people.

Amarinder recalled that he had all along maintained that while he was extremely happy, as a Sikh, about the opening of the corridor which has given Indian devotees access to the historic Kartarpur Gurdwara, the threat it posed to India could not be ignored. He said he repeatedly warned that Pakistan was “trying to win the sympathies of Sikhs” by opening the corridor “to further the ISI-backed Referendum 2020 agenda”.

“This had been quite evident from various facts, most notably that Bajwa had disclosed the Pakistani decision to build the corridor to then Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the time of Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony,” Amarinder said. “Imran had not even taken over then, yet their Army Chief had spoken about this to Sidhu. How was it possible unless Bajwa was the one behind the corridor decision.”

Amarinder also urged Sidhu to be more cautious in his dealings with the Imran Khan government and not allow his personal friendship with the Pakistan PM cloud his judgement in any way.