Appeal to withdraw $20 fee imposed on Kartarpur pilgrims: Amarinder to Pak PM

A day after Pakistan insisted on levying USD 20 per Indian pilgrim visiting the Kartarpur Corridor, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Friday appealed to the Pakistani side to withdraw the fee and keep it a ‘khulla darshan deedar’ (open sight for worship).

Pakistan has been insisting on the service fee to meet operational costs of the corridor linking the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

“I appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to withdraw $20 fee imposed by @pid_gov on pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib to faciliate ‘khulle darshan deedar’ of the final resting place of SRI Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The world Sikh community will be grateful to you for this gesture,” he tweeted.

India, too, on Thursday disapproved of Pakistan’s move to impose the fee, and said that it hoped an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor will be inked soon between the two countries.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said both India and Pakistan reached an agreement on the corridor except on the matter of the service fee.

“After several rounds of discussion with Pakistan, we have reached an agreement on all other issues, except the matter of service fee. Pakistan insists on levying a fee of $20 (approx. Rs 1,420) on all pilgrims,” he said.

He said India has urged Pakistan not to levy the fee in the interests of devotees, and also because the opening of the corridor is a people-to-people initiative.

As of today, USD 20 translates to roughly Rs 1422.4.