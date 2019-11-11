Kartarpur corridor entry: ‘Government should make instructions more clear’

As the Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open to regular devotees on Sunday, Parshant Thakur, a Sindhi follower of Guru Nanak, was seen distributing ‘parshad’ he got from Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib among security personnel outside the corridor terminal.

While the corridor had been opened by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, apart from dignitaries, only those invited by the state government or Centre were allowed to cross. Regular devotees could book slots to cross the corridor on the Ministry of External Affairs website starting Sunday.

Thakur came all the way from West Indies to visit the historic gurdwara. “The Sindhi community has a special bond with Guru Nanak Dev. We organise kirtan of Gurbani in West Indies and it is great that I was among the first visitors. Spiritual experience can’t be explained in words. Everyone should come here to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib,” he said.

But while Thakur was lucky, his six family members were turned away due to a booking confusion. “The website gives us an option of ‘group’ or ‘individual’. I had selected the group column where they made me submit details of all the people who would come along with me. I provided all the information and in response in got registration of all. But it was only after reaching here that we came to know that we all had to fill that form,” said Thakur.

“My family members were not allowed to go and they were turned away from terminal. We all had come from West Indies and were staying in Mumbai. We had come to Dera Baba Nanak only to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. But still I am happy that I could go there. Government should make instructions more clear,” he added.

Thakur was not the only one who faced this problem. Stawinder Singh, 29, from Faridkot, said two of his friends couldn’t go for the same reason.

“I had made the booking for three of us. But my two friends were told to go back from the terminal. What is the use of booking for a group when everyone has to file a separate form and then fill the form of everyone in that form? I thought the group option was to reduce the paperwork but it turned out that we had to do more paperwork. Government should think about it,” said Stawinder.

A couple from Raipur of Madhya Pradesh that managed to cross the corridor without any trouble beamed as they held up their purchases — a pair of juttis and a salwar suit.

“It was such a spiritual experience. We had no trouble. We had exchanged money. But shopkeepers were also ready to accept Indian currency. We had enough Pakistani currency so we didn’t have to use Indian currency. Pakistani juttis are considered the best in the world. So I bought a pair for Rs 700 along with a Punjabi salwar suit for Rs 900,” said Harvinder Kaur, who went along with his husband Jagjit Singh.

A group of six — five women and a man working for a travel agency, all aged between 20 and 30 years — from Jalandhar were also among the devotees, who returned with armfuls of dry fruits and souvenirs. Harpreet Kaur said, “I had some hesitations while going there due to the image of Pakistan in our minds, but it was a nice experience. We were treated very well in Pakistan. There was no problem. The visit to gurdwara was a great experience. It can’t be described.”

“There was also an exhibition of paintings of Sikh gurus by Muslim painters. It was a beautiful experience to see the paintings,” said Parbhdeep Singh from Amritsar.

“Maximum 7 kg weight can be carried by pilgrims. We were not frisked much by Pakistani authorities but Indian officials were more strict and consumed much time. Machines to scan fingerprints were also slow. One can go to gurdwaras on foot or using buses they provide,” said Rekha.

“It was the first day and Pakistan officials were also not sure how many people would come. At the gurdwaras, people started preparing langar after 2 pm. They were expecting more visitors but the number was low as many people don’t have passport and there was also confusion about registration. Many people were returned as they had applied in groups,” said Nirmal Singh.

Devotees faced no issues in terms of phone connectivity while visiting gurdwaras. However, they said that due to poor traffic arrangements, they had to walk atleast 1 km to reach the terminal as their vehicles were not allowed to go further.