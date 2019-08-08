Hope developments won’t affect work on Kartarpur Corridor: Captain Amarinder Singh

AMID PAKISTAN downgrading diplomatic ties with India in the aftermath of the scrapping of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said he hoped that the situation would not affect the Kartarpur Corridor project.

The corridor is scheduled to be opened during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in November this year.

In a statement issued here, Amarinder described Islamabad’s reaction (to the scrapping of Article 370) as “knee-jerk” and “uncalled for”.

“Kashmir was an internal matter for India, which was in its rights to take any decision with regard to the region,” he said, adding that Islamabad “should not have used this as an excuse to undermine its diplomatic relations with India”.

Pakistan’s decision was not in the interest of regional security, he said, warning that any such move to destabilise the fragile peace of the South-East Asian region would make the neighbouring country itself vulnerable.

At the same time, the CM hoped these developments would not affect the Kartarpur Corridor and that “Pakistan would not hurt Sikh sentiments by putting the much-awaited corridor on hold”.

“The decision to build the corridor to mark the historic occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev had been welcomed by Sikhs all over the world and any move now to scuttle the project would leave millions of devotees disappointed.”

“Political considerations should not be allowed to overshadow the religious feelings of Sikhs, for whom Kartarpur Gurdwara stands out as a symbol of reverence,” said Amarinder.

He urged the Centre to also take up the matter with Islamabad on priority and ensure that construction of the Kartarpur Corridor remains on track, notwithstanding the diplomatic and other developments between the two nations.

Both countries could take adequate steps to ensure that the corridor’s progress and security is not jeopardised in light of Pakistan’s decision to scale down diplomatic relations and suspend trade ties with India, said the CM.

“Kartarpur had nothing to do with Kashmir or any other issue of concern for the two countries,” he said.