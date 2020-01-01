Kartarpur Corridor: A glimmer of peace in a time of friction

The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan (in pic), was thrown open on November 9. The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Darbar Sahib Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan (in pic), was thrown open on November 9.

There was not a single brick in the name of the Kartarpur Corridor on Indian territory in the first month of 2019. Devotees crossing over to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan without visa, and the infrastructure put together by both countries towards the end of the year to make this happen is nothing short of a miracle.

Punjab was the only state to be affected outside of Jammu & Kashmir after the Indian Army’s ‘surgical strikes’ in 2016. Those living with 10 km of the border it shares with Pakistan were asked to evacuate.

Due to many reasons involving international diplomacy and internal politics in both countries, India and Pakistan had hastily held ground-breaking ceremonies for the Kartarpur Corridor in the last week of November 2018 without finalising crucial details about the international project.

Both sides had even made sketches of the Corridor in their respective territories, only to find that the ends of both sketches were not meeting at the same point on the border.

The neighbours had their first ever meeting regarding the Corridor on February 5. It was a flag meeting arranged by the Border Security Force and Pakistan rangers at Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib border. Though the meeting ended without any discussion, it was and ice-breaker and real talks began on March 13 at the Attari-Wagah border in the backdrop of Balakot air strikes and the Pulwama attack.

Relations between India and Pakistan further deteriorated after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to J&K, in August.

The Pakistan government stopped the Samjhauta Express and trade via Attari-Wagah border. A bus service between both countries also came to a halt.

Despite these moves, the Kartarpur Corridor continued to move ahead and both governments decided to open it before the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12.

There were oppositions to the Corridor from both sides of the border. Punjab Chief Capt Amarinder Singh said that while he was not opposed to the Corridor, he doubted the intentions of the Pakistan government behind the project.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had demanded that work on the Corridor be stopped.

Preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who has a considerable following in Pakistan, had also repeatedly made speeches against the opening of the Corridor. His speeches were full of hate towards Sikhs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi never said a word against the Kartarpur Corridor since the ground breaking ceremony last year. Pakistan PM Imran Khan also maintained a positive attitude, even though he was also under pressure to reconsider the Corridor opening in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 for J&K.

Pakistan had also reconstituted its Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) list, thereby dropping the name of a pro-Khalistan member from talks amid concerns from India.

The final agreement to open the Corridor was signed between both countries at Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib border on October 24, 2019, less than two weeks before the actual opening on November 9.

Soon after the opening, Kartarpur Corridor became a meeting point for Punjabis on both sides of the border. Though there has been no sign of any improvement of relations between India and Pakistan despite this, social media is full of posts of brotherhood by devotees and tourists on both sides who meet their neighbours at Kartarpur Corridor.

Though Kartarpur corridor is one of the most important and positive developments in the history of Indo-Pak relations, it is an exceptional case where a peace deal saw daylight in times of bitter relations.

