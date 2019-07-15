Kartarpur Corridor: 54 immigration kiosks, seating for 2,000 part of passenger complex plan

The passenger terminal complex for pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab will have a fully air-conditioned building of approximately 16000 sqm and will have 54 immigration counters to facilitate the travel of 5000 pilgrims per day.

According to a government release, the complex will have adequate seating capacity for 2,000 pilgrims and all necessary amenities like washrooms, childcare, first-aid, prayer room and snacks counters will be housed inside the main building.

This apart, a spacious parking lot to accommodate 10 buses, 250 cars, and 250 two-wheelers and CCTV cameras are to be put into place.

A 300-ft national monumental flag will also be installed at the International Border.

The government has also envisaged a landscape area with water bodies, artefacts, sculptures of local culture, shaded seating spaces, canopies and benches.

Architecture schools at Amritsar have been consulted for the display of the rich Punjabi heritage, the life and works of Shri Guru Nanak Devji in the state-of-art building and for the landscaping of the complex.

The government has reiterated that construction work on the Rs 500-crore complex is on in full swing. The target to complete the project is October 31, before the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019.

Earlier, Punjab minister and MLA from Dera Baba Nanak, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, had alleged that work at the site was progressing at a slow pace and may not be completed before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations.