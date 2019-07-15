Kartarpur corridor: 54 immigration kiosks, seating for 2,000, on cards

The passenger terminal complex for pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab will have a fully air-conditioned building of approximately 16,000 sqm and 54 immigration counters to facilitate the travel of up to 5,000 pilgrims per day.

According to a government release, the complex will have adequate seating capacity for 2,000 pilgrims and amenities like child care and first-aid.

This apart, a parking lot to accommodate 10 buses, 250 cars, and 250 two-wheelers is on the cards and CCTV cameras are to be put into place. A 300-ft national monumental flag will also be installed at the International Border.

The government has also envisaged a landscape area with water bodies, artefacts, sculptures of local culture, shaded seating spaces, canopies and benches. Architecture schools at Amritsar have been consulted for display of the rich Punjabi heritage, the life and works of Shri Guru Nanak Devji in the state-of-art building and for the landscaping of the complex.

The government has reiterated that construction work is on in full swing. The target to complete the project is October 31, before commemoration of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.