Kartarpur corridor agreement to be signed on October 24

The signing date of Kartarpur corridor pact has been shifted from October 23 to October 24. The Ministry of External Affairs had on Monday said that it was ready to sign the pact on October 23. But now, it has now been delayed by a day, sources told The Indian Express.

The agreement is likely to be signed by Home ministry officials from the Indian side at the zero point so that the corridor can be opened before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 12. India has been urging Pakistan to reconsider its stand to levy service fee of $20 on pilgrims.

In a statement issued on Monday, the MEA said: “While agreeing to sign the agreement, the Government of Pakistan has been once again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the agreement accordingly at any time.”

The move comes days after the first significant escalation on the LoC since the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, with the Army targeting several terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.