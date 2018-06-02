Karsevaks demolished structure in Ayodhya where Hindus offered prayers: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Express File Photo) Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Express File Photo)

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that in 1992, karsevaks demolished a structure in Ayodhya where Hindus offered prayers.

Singh touched upon the demolition of Babri Masjid when asked about his views on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue in view of state Congress’s `Unity Yatra’ which started from the Raja Ram temple at Orchha in Tikamgarh district yesterday.

“By linking it (Congress’s choice of Raja Ram temple to start its Yatra) with Ayodhya, you all are dwarfing Raja Ram’s importance,” Singh said.

“I am coming here for the last 40 years. Don’t connect it with the controversial Ram Mandir issue,” he said.

“Prayers were being offered at the structure (by Hindus) before its demolition (at Ayodhya). So what was the reason behind demolition? That’s why I accuse the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of disrespecting Lord Ram,” he added.

