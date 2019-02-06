Karrtarpur Corridor: No meeting point for roads from 2 nations

Officials from India and Pakistan met at the zero line in Dera Baba Nanak on Tuesday over alignment of the roads proposed for the Kartarpur Corridor. A flag meeting, facilitated by the BSF, was held at the zero line across iron fencing on the International Border where both sides agreed to schedule another meeting to consider final adjustments to their original plans to make roads from both sides meet at the border.

Advertising

Punjab Minister and Dera Baba Nanak MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa said, “Both ends of the roads proposed by India and Pakistan for the Kartarpur Corridor do not meet in a straight line. There was a BSF flag meeting today. Both ends may be separated by a small distance. There is a gurdwara on International Border and Pakistan road is almost in a straight line to that. I hope issue will be resolved as all the land across fencing belongs to Punjab government. But such issues should have been resolved at an early stage.”

Sikh devotees use binoculars placed at the International Border to see Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. According to sources, the proposed road for the corridor from Pakistan reaches right till the viewing point, while the Indian road will end up a little left of it.

Talking to The Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner Gurdaspur, Vipul Ujjawal, said, “A Border Security Force flag meeting was scheduled today at zero line. This meeting was to share alignments of the road proposed on both sides for Kartarpur Corridor. I do not know about the meeting’s minutes. Sub Divisional Officer (SDM) Dera Baba Nanak may have gone to that meeting. But meeting had nothing to do with district administration. It was more likely a communication between India and Pakistan.”

Dera Baba Nanak SDM Ashok Kumar told The Indian Express, “A meeting was scheduled between the officials of both sides of the zero line. This meeting was facilitated by the BSF. It was second such meeting in the last few days. According to my information, it has been decided that a formal communication will be held at higher level between India and Pakistan to decide on the meeting point of the road on the zero line. Both roads are so far being constructed in such a way as to miss each other by a small distance.”

Advertising

An official, who did not wish to be named, said, “Our road touches zero line left to the binoculars placed on the International Border to see Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. Both roads are not in straight line and some adjustments may be needed by India or Pakistan or by both in their original plans to make both ends meet somewhere.”