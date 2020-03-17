Karni Sena threatens to stop shooting of film Prithviraj in Rajasthan

“This is not acceptable to us. We told the director that we won’t let its shooting take place in Rajasthan unless we read its script,” said Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of the fringe outfit. (File Photo) “This is not acceptable to us. We told the director that we won’t let its shooting take place in Rajasthan unless we read its script,” said Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of the fringe outfit. (File Photo)

The Shri Rajput Karni Sena has threatened to stop the shooting of the upcoming movie Prithviraj in Rajasthan and has demanded that it be shown the script of the movie first.

Members of the outfit Saturday visited Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur district where filming was going on and told the makers that they wanted to be sure that the movie, starring Akshay Kumar as Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan, doesn’t “tamper” with facts.

“We heard that there will be romantic scenes in the film and instead of showing the bravery of Prithviraj Chauhan, it will be portrayed as a love story. This is not acceptable to us. We told the director that we won’t let its shooting take place in Rajasthan unless we read its script,” said Mahipal Singh Makrana, president of the fringe outfit.

He added that the Sena wanted the makers of the movie to show the script to a committee of historians from Rajasthan of the outfit’s choice.

