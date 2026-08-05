‘Strike from police water cannon’ led to protester’s death, claims Karni Sena, threatens Rajasthan bandh

The Karni Sena on Tuesday alleged that a protester died of injuries sustained in police action during a rally they took out in Jaipur on Monday to demand rollback of the new UGC regulations. The outfit has demanded action on the guilty personnel while warning of more intense protests, including a gherao of the CM residence and a Rajasthan bandh, giving a 7-day ultimatum.

Talking to journalists, Mahipal Singh Makrana, the national president of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS), demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of deceased Devraj Singh, a government job for one of his family members, and suspension of personnel behind the water cannon and cane charge.

Slamming the police action, former CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP government of adopting a “dictatorial attitude.”

The SRKS, backed by other upper-caste outfits, was taking out the Savarna Nyay Yatra with the rollback of The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, being one of their chief demands. Before the protest, Makrana had led what he claimed was a “24 day and 800-km long march” to press for the demands.

However, as the police tried to stop them from proceeding further through barricades on Monday, the protesters clashed with personnel, leading to some persons, including Devraj — as per SRKS — sustaining injuries.

“Water cannon was fired at women without any warning. Kids as young as seven were cane charged; women and the elderly too were lathi-charged. We are saddened that due to a strike from the same water cannon, our OBC brother Devraj Singh, who had come to support us, was hospitalised and (he) eventually passed away,” Makrana said. He said the Sena will support Devraj’s family financially as well; his Jaipur-based family was handed Rs 1 lakh on Tuesday evening. Other outfits, too, have promised financial support to Devraj’s family, which includes two children – aged 5 and 7, respectively.

Karni Sena leaders told The Indian Express that Devraj was first admitted to a private hospital and later referred to the SMS hospital but he succumbed to his injuries before he could be admitted.

Deepak Maheshwari, Principal and Controller of SMS Medical College, though, said he has no knowledge of such a case being brought to the hospital.

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Karni Sena leaders said post-mortem was not conducted on Devraj’s body, which was cremated Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, DCP (Jaipur West) Prashant Kiran said that Devraj fell ill at home, hours after the protest had ended.

“The protest had ended by 5.30 pm and the protesters had also left. It has been learned that Mr Devraj suddenly complained of chest pain and anxiety at home at 8.15 pm and was rushed to the hospital by his family. During treatment, he was diagnosed with a heart attack. After primary treatment, he was referred to a higher centre, where he died upon arrival. His family performed his last rites this morning. An investigation is underway into the cause of death,” he said on Tuesday.

Makrana said the group was marching in a “Gandhian” manner, but despite having spoken to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, “water cannons were used on us and we were cane charged.” Many children were hurt, he said. “Do you prefer those protests where your sisters, daughters and mothers are abused? And obscene slogans are used on posters? We had Bhagwad Gita and the Constitution in our hands…” he said, without specifying the protests he was referring to.

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Makwana said that their numbers – some estimates peg the figure at thousands – were such that they could have entered the CM residence “but we follow the Constitution and so we stopped.”

Giving a 7-day ultimatum, he said that the state government should invite them for talks. Naming three police officials, he said the personnel behind the water cannon and cane charge should be suspended. “Else there will be a gherao of CM residence, with Jaipur bandh and Rajasthan bandh,” Makrana said.

He warned that if their demands aren’t met, they will also oppose the BJP in the upcoming urban local body polls and later, the panchayat polls to ensure the ruling party’s defeat.

Meanwhile, expressing his condolences at Singh’s death, former CM Gehlot said: “The BJP government has adopted a dictatorial attitude, in which unnecessarily water cannons are deployed, lathi charges are carried out, and even pellet guns are used in every demonstration.” The veteran Congress leader said, “Instead of listening, BJP governments resort to the path of suppression. Expressing dissent is a citizen’s right in a democracy, not a crime. Why is this happening wherever BJP governments are in power? Till when will our youth continue to fall victim to the BJP’s use of force?”

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Notified in January this year, the new UGC regulations deal with discrimination, including on the basis of caste, in higher education institutions. A section of people claim these can lead to “harassment” of general category students. Later that month, the Supreme Court put a stay on the regulations, observing that they raise important questions which, if left unexamined, could have “very sweeping consequences” and “divide society”.