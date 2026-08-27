Karni Sena factions clash at Ujjain dhaba, its vice-president, eatery owner killed

Karni Sena district vice-president Rahul Darbar alias Vijay Pratap and dhaba owner Jitendra Pawar were killed in the clash in Ujjain’s Kanipura area. (Special Arrangement, enhanced with AI)

A dispute over Karni Sena leadership turned deadly in Ujjain when two rival factions clashed at a dhaba in the Kanipura area in the early hours of Thursday, leaving a 42-year-old district vice-president of the organisation and the eatery owner dead and several others injured, police said.

The attackers allegedly arrived with knives and swords after an argument over an official Karni Sena position escalated into violence.

The deceased were identified as Karni Sena district vice-president Rahul Darbar alias Vijay Pratap, 42, a resident of Nimanvasa, and dhaba owner Jitendra Pawar, 35, of Undasa. Police have registered an FIR for murder and rioting against five named accused — including Shakti Singh and Sonu Banjara — along with 15 to 20 unidentified persons.