Karnataka: Yeddyurappa’s bid to pre-empt probe, win sympathy

STATE BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, who initially claimed that the audio clip was fake, later decided to admit that it was his voice in order to pre-empt being subjected to an investigation, said sources close to him.

Sources said Yeddyurappa decided to say that he was trapped in a sting operation, carried out at the behest of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, to pre-empt a probe into his role in the alleged bid to poach ruling MLAs and to generate sympathy among his own constituents — the Lingayat community.

“The decision to admit that Yeddyurarappa met the JD(S) MLA’s son was taken since it became clear that the coalition government was moving towards ordering an investigation into the contents of the recordings,’’ said a source close to the state BJP president.

The Yeddyurappa camp also believes that he did not say anything that can be deemed illegal in his conversation with Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of JD(S) MLA Naganagounda Kandakur. While an SIT is set to probe one of the two audio clips released by Kumaraswamy, the clip that purportedly has Yeddyurappa’s voice has not been referred for investigation.