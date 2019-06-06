In viral video, CM Kumaraswamy’s son instructs JD(S) workers to be poll ready

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil is purportedly seen instructing Janata Dal (Secular) party workers to be prepared as assembly elections could be held anytime.

Advertising

“We need to start now only. We should not say we will do it later. We have to prepare from the next month onwards. We do not know when it (election) comes, next year, after two years or three years. JD(S) leaders should be ready,” Nikhil purportedly told party workers at a meeting in Mandya.

PTI reported that the video was first shared by a JD(S) worker, Sunil Gowda Dandiganahalli.

The video surfaced a week after alleged discontent between the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka prompted Congress party to scramble its leaders to the southern state to diffuse the crisis.

Advertising

In the aftermath of the video going viral, Nikhil clarified that there was no threat to the coalition government and his father shall complete his tenure. “There is no problem to the government. It will complete (its tenure). You get tensed due to reports in media. It is not like that. We know what is there inside (the government). Kumaranna (Kumaraswamy) will run (the government) for the next four years too,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the coalition partners could win only one seat each from Bengaluru Rural and Hassan, with BJP capturing 25 of the 28 seats in the state.

Nikhil, who contested from Mandya, lost to BJP-backed independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh. Owing to the poll debacle, state JD(S) chief A H Vishwanath quit from the post owning “moral responsibility”.