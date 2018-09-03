Karnataka urban local body elections: Congress candidate, supporters injured in suspected acid attack on victory march

Congress candidate Inayatullah Khan from ward No. 16 in Tumakuru and his 9 supporters injured in a suspected acid attack on victory march. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Congress candidate Inayatullah Khan from ward No. 16 in Tumakuru and his 9 supporters injured in a suspected acid attack on victory march. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

A Congress candidate and his nine supporters were injured in a suspected acid attack on Monday during a march to celebrate his victory in the Karnataka urban local body elections.

Inayatullah Khan, who won the election from ward No. 16 in Tumakuru — around 70 km from Bengaluru, was taking out the procession in the morning when an unidentified person sprayed some liquid on the crowd and fled the scene, police said.

Around 10 people felt a burning sensation and were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were administered first-aid. They suffered minor injuries, among which Khan had the maximum burns on his face, Tumakaru Superintendent of Police Divya V Gopinath said.

Doctors said the liquid might be some low-intensity acid like bathroom cleaner, the SP said. Police suspect the incident to be a handiwork of Khan’s rival, whose name they did not disclose. Nobody has been arrested so far and no complaint has been lodged, the officer added.

The urban local body election results were announced on Monday, where the Congress was locked in a close fight with the BJP, but set to gain control of majority of the local bodies with a post-poll tie-up with ruling coalition partner JD(S).

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App