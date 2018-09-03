Karnataka urban local body election results 2018 LIVE: Close contest between Congress and BJP

Karnataka urban local body election 2018 LIVE: The Congress and JD (S) did not rule out on forming a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of power. Karnataka urban local body election 2018 LIVE: The Congress and JD (S) did not rule out on forming a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of power.

Karnataka urban local body election 2018 LIVE: Counting is underway for the 105 urban local bodies across Karnataka that went to polls on August 31. The polls registered a record turnout of 68 per cent for elections to the 2,662 civic wards spanning 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities, 23 town panchayats and 135 wards at Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru city corporations.

A total of 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the JD-S contested in the urban local body elections. The Congress and JD (S) did not rule out on forming a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of power. “In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict,” a JD(S) official told IANS on Saturday.

In the 2013 urban local bodies elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while the BJP and the JD-S had won 905 seats each, and Independents had bagged the remaining 1,206 seats. The full list of results is expected to be declared by night.