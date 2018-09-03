Follow Us:
Monday, September 03, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • Karnataka urban local body election results 2018 LIVE: Close contest between Congress and BJP
Live now

Karnataka urban local body election results 2018 LIVE: Close contest between Congress and BJP

Karnataka urban local body election 2018 LIVE: The polls registered a record turnout of 68 per cent for elections to the 2,662 civic wards

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2018 10:45:46 am
BJP wins 13 out of 27 seats in Rajasthan local body by-elections Karnataka urban local body election 2018 LIVE: The Congress and JD (S) did not rule out on forming a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of power.

Karnataka urban local body election 2018 LIVE: Counting is underway for the 105 urban local bodies across Karnataka that went to polls on August 31. The polls registered a record turnout of 68 per cent for elections to the 2,662 civic wards spanning 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities, 23 town panchayats and 135 wards at Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru city corporations.

A total of 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the JD-S contested in the urban local body elections. The Congress and JD (S) did not rule out on forming a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of power. “In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict,” a JD(S) official told IANS on Saturday.

In the 2013 urban local bodies elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while the BJP and the JD-S had won 905 seats each, and Independents had bagged the remaining 1,206 seats. The full list of results is expected to be declared by night.

Live Blog

Results for 105 Karnataka urban local bodies will be announced today. Track this space for LIVE UPDATES.

10:45 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Close contest between Congress and BJP across Karnataka
10:44 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Mysuru: Close battle between INC and JDS

JD(S) leads (25) in the Mysuru district closely followed by Congress (24). So far results in 61 seats out of 134 seats in Mysuru districts have been announced.

10:37 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Independent candidates lead at Belgavi

Out of 343 seats in Belagavi, results for 112 seats have been declared so far. Independent candidates are in the lead with securing win in 50 seats, While BJP has won 50 and INC 18 seats.

10:22 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Yadgir district results

Total seats: 85(Results declared for 80 seats)INC: 34BJP: 33JD(S):11

10:18 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Local Bodies type wise summary

10:12 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
District wise ULB results so far

Source: Karnataka state election commission

09:59 (IST) 03 Sep 2018
Counting at Alanda Town Municipal Council in Kalaburagi

The JD-S is also ready to support the Congress in the local bodies where it will fall short of majority so as to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from ruling them.

"We are expecting to secure majority in many city and town municipalities across the state though we contested against the JD-S and the BJP. We hope the JD-S will reciprocate our gesture to support it in forming the coalition government in the state," a Congress spokesman told IANS here.

In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the JD-S contested in the ULBs, while 814 did in three city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD-S, with the remaining as Independents.

In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while the BJP and the JD-S had won 905 seats each, and Independents had bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.

"Though the coordination committee of the alliance partners discussed the prospects of post-poll tie-up in ULBs, a decision to that effect will be taken after all the results of the wards are declared by Monday night," added the Congress official.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd