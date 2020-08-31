Karnataka Unlock 4 guidelines: Bengaluru Metro services to resume from Sept 7, no regular classes in schools, colleges till Sept 30

However, operations will be allowed only "in a graded manner".(Representational photo)

Bengaluru Metro will resume operations from September 7 after a hiatus of five-month since the same were suspended due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an order issued by the Karnataka government confirmed on Monday.

However, operations will be allowed only “in a graded manner.”

“Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA,” the order issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar read.

It added that the standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard would be issued soon by the MOUHA and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Meanwhile, the order clarified that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions across Karnataka will continue to remain closed with no regular class activity up to September 30.

However, students of classes 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit their schools (outside containment zones), for taking guidance from their teachers, on a voluntary basis.

No cinema halls, pools, theatres but open-air theatres will be allowed to open from Sept 21

The order issued in accordance with the Centre’s step-by-step relaxation of restrictions post-coronavirus lockdown further mentioned cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed. “However, open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21,” the latest guidelines read.

At the same time, marriage-related gatherings will be permitted only with guests not exceeding 50 people. Gatherings for funerals should not exceed 20 people till September 20 after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply, the order added.

Meanwhile, people travelling from other states to Karnataka shall neither have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days nor register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal, a revised government order on the protocol for inter-state travellers said.

Also read | Karnataka quarantine rules: No more mandatory quarantine, screening for inter-state travellers

The relaxations were announced after the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to states last week that there cannot be “restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement”, as stipulated in the July 29 guidelines for Unlock-3.

However, lockdown shall remain in force in containment zones in the State till September 30. As on August 30, Karnataka reported a cumulative 3,35,928 positive cases and 5,589 coronavirus-related deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd