Karnataka: Two dead as BJP MLA’s car rams into another vehicle in Tumkur

The accident between the two cars occurred last night at 2 am. The deceased were returning from Kollur temple.

The accident between the two cars occurred last night at 2 am and the injured were rushed to the hospital. (Representational)

Two people were killed and four others injured after a car, in which BJP MLA CT Ravi was travelling, rammed into another car near Kunigal in Tumkur district of Karnataka, Monday night. The deceased were returning from Kollur temple, ANI reported.

In a statement issued by the Karnataka unit of the BJP, the party clarified that at the time of the accident, Ravi was neither behind the wheels nor was he inebriated. Further, it stated that the BJP MLA suffered chest injury. He, however, was discharged from the hospital.

“After the accident happened near Kunigal, Ravi was present at the accident spot till bodies were removed and injured were shifted to a hospital He was not driving the car nor he has any drinking habit as reported. He suffered chest injury which was attended by doctors and was later discharged,” the statement read.

The accident between the two cars occurred last night at 2 am and the deceased were identified as Sunil and Sashi. The BJP MLA’s car was taken by the police for further investigation.

