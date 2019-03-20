Karnataka: Two dead, dozen trapped in building collapse in Dharwad

Two persons were killed and more than a dozen were feared trapped when an underconstruction multi-storey building collapsed in Dharwad region of north Karnataka on Tuesday.

Advertising

The four-storey building collapsed around 3 pm, trapping several workers engaged at the construction site and causing the death of two workers, local authorities said.

“The prima facie cause for the collapse seems to be sub-standard construction. Around five people have been rescued and some more people appear to be trapped under the debris,” said Santosh Adishettar, an assistant commissioner in Dharwad municipality.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy issued instructions to authorities to send rescue experts from Bengaluru on a special flight to carry out rescue work. “The rescue operation is on and five people have been rescued so far. I have asked the concerned officials to be at the location,” he said. The opposition BJP alleged that the building belongs to the father-in-law of former Dharwad Congress legislator Vinay Kulkarni, who is tipped to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Dharwad constituency.