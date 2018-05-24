Karnataka trust vote tomorrow, Congress-JD(S) MLAs yet to checkout from hotel rooms

A policeman looks on as Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs arrive in a bus at Taj Krishna Hotel, in Hyderabad. (Source: file/PTI Photo) A policeman looks on as Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs arrive in a bus at Taj Krishna Hotel, in Hyderabad. (Source: file/PTI Photo)

Leaving nothing to chance ahead of the crucial trust vote on Friday, the Congress and JD(S) MLAs have been lodged in a luxury resort and hotel in Bengaluru City. The lawmakers have been staying away from their families for the last nine days, ever since the fractured verdict in the assembly election. The Congress has lodged its MLAs at the Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, while their JD(S) counterparts are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahallion the outskirts of Bengaluru city, PTI reported.

A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, told PTI: “Our MLAs will be in the resort till the floor test is over. They will then be free to unite with their families. There is a wrong impression that our MLAs are confined. If this is confinement, then everybody would wish to be like them. People are forgetting that they are in the top luxury resort, which ordinary people cannot afford,” he said.

He also rubbished claims that their mobile phones have been seized to ensure they have no contact with the outside world. “They have their phones with them and they are talking to their families. Some people are spreading rumours to ensure that the new government fails the floor test.”

The JD (S) too rubbished the claim that its MLAs were barred from talking to anyone outside the resort. JD (S) media cell in-charge Sadananda said, “Our MLAs will go back to their constituencies once the floor test is over. Nobody has taken away their mobile phones. They are freely talking to their family members.”

The two parties exercised great caution during Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony. All the MLAs were brought to Vidhana Soudha in busses and taken back to the hotel and resort after the event despite the BJP having boycotted the event.

BJP president Amit Shah had taunted the Congress for keeping its MLAs “locked up in hotel rooms”, claiming the coalition would lose majority “even now” if they are released.

In his emotional speech before resigning as chief minister, Yeddyurappa had taken a swipe at the Congress-JD(S) coalition, saying it had kept its MLAs in “captivity”.

“You kept MLAs in captivity. The condition of these MLAs is so pitiable that they cannot even speak to their families on phone,” he had said before stepping down on May 19.

“Today, their families would be a bit happy as they are seeing them (on TV),” Yeddyurappa had said, knowing little that their agony was not over yet.

