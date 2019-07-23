Karnataka: Trust vote spills over again, new deadline 6 pm today

The future of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka continued to hang in the balance with a trust vote sought by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy not reaching its culmination despite over 10 hours of debate in the Assembly Monday.

Nearing midnight, with the stalemate still in place, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar adjourned the House till 10 am Tuesday, with a deadline of 6 pm to complete the floor test.

While the Opposition BJP has 105 MLAs in the House and the support of two Independents, the ruling coalition has 101 MLAs on its side on paper. On Monday, however, as many as 20 coalition MLAs were absent from the House, suggesting that their numbers could be down to 98.

In Delhi, meanwhile, the Supreme Court decided to take up Tuesday a plea by the two Independents seeking a direction to “forthwith” hold the floor test. The two MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, had earlier resigned from the council of ministers and withdrawn support to the state government.

In the Assembly, the Speaker appealed for the floor test to be concluded Monday — but in vain. “Don’t make me a breaker of promises, the leader of the house (Kumaraswamy) and the CLP leader (Siddaramaiah) have assured that the trust vote will be completed today,’’ he said.

But Kumaraswamy changed track after having conveyed three days ago that he would be prepared to put the motion to vote Monday. The Chief Minister, instead, requested the Speaker to postpone the vote till the Supreme Court clarifies its order on the issue of a whip to 15 rebel coalition MLAs who had resigned.

The Speaker ruled at the beginning of Monday’s session that the Congress and JD(S) were free to issue a whip to all its legislators, including the 15 rebels, to take part in the vote as laid out in the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The Speaker also issued notices to 12 rebel Congress MLAs on the basis of a disqualification plea made by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), for failing to attend the session despite being issued a whip.

The Speaker has directed the rebel MLAs to appear before him at 11 am Tuesday to respond to the complaint for disqualification filed against them.

“The Speaker has said that a whip can be issued and has set the time of 11 am to appear before him. You cannot be a minister when disqualified, which is what you desire,’’ Congress Minister D K Shivakumar said. However, rebel MLA S T Somashekhar said in a statement that the rebels would not be swayed by threats of disqualification.

Shivakumar also claimed that the JD(S) is willing to consider a Congress chief minister to resolve the crisis. But state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao denied any such proposal.

Monday’s proceedings were also marked by Kumaraswamy producing a fake resignation letter which, he alleged, was circulating on social media. The letter began doing the rounds after reports that the Chief Minister would resign if he felt that the confidence motion would be put to vote Monday.

In the apex court, the MLAs’ plea came up before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, which declined to take it up the same day but said it would consider listing the matter the next day. The plea has since been listed before the bench, which also comprises Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

Arguing for the MLAs, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said the floor test was being continuously postponed on one pretext or the other. He also referred to the Congress approaching the top court during the formation of the state government last year and securing an order to hold the floor test in 24 hours.

The Governor’s direction to seek a trust vote had been ignored, he said. The Governor had also mentioned that he had received information of horse-trading, the plea said.