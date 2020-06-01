Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19

Karnataka to only quarantine returnees from Maharashtra

The department of health and family welfare has said that all persons returning from states other than Maharashtra must be home quarantined for 14 days.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published: June 1, 2020 1:49:52 am
The government had on May 21 precribed mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for people returning from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Karnataka government has modified quarantine norms for people entering the state from states with high prevalence of Covid-19 from June 1. It has made it mandatory only for returnees from Maharashtra to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine.

The government had on May 21 precribed mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for people returning from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

