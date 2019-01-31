Karnataka to implement law to protect quota in govt job promotions

The Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka on Wednesday approved implementation of a law to protect reservation for people from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in promotions in government jobs.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday approved the implementation of the Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (To the Posts in the Civil Services of the State) Bill, 2017, which received assent of the President on June 14, 2018.

The implementation of the new law was kept in abeyance by the state government after it was challenged in court by a few government employees who had earlier won a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court against the policy of reservation in promotions in Karnataka.

The coalition government decided to implement the law after obtaining the opinion of the state government’s counsel in Supreme Court Mukul Rohtagi, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

“The Bill for reservations in promotions in government jobs has received the assent of the President and has been approved for implementation by the cabinet today. We obtained the written opinion of Mukul Rohatgi who represented the state in the matter and decided to bring the law into force,’’ Byre Gowda said.

“The state’s counsel has informed the Supreme Court about the Bill and the court has taken note and did not object,’’ the minister said.