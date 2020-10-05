Karnataka to develop new cybersecurity policy to strengthen digitisation

Ashwathnarayan that the new cybersecurity policy would be framed to address the needs of citizens, industries, students, and the state government. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka government is likely to introduce a ‘robust’ cybersecurity policy in a bid to strengthen its digitisation efforts across walks of life, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Monday said in Bengaluru on Monday. “Bengaluru houses India’s IT hub and this naturally makes it a favorite target for cybercriminals. Hence, it is important for government organizations to become more ‘cyber-aware’,” he said while speaking at a function in Vidhana Soudha.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the charge of Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology portfolios, added that the new cybersecurity policy would be framed to address the needs of citizens, industries, students, and the state government.

Meanwhile, Karnataka registered the highest number of cybercrime cases in the country last year, with over 12,020 cases being reported, pushing Uttar Pradesh behind.

However, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) indicated that 93.1 per cent of these cases have pending investigations, and charge sheets were filed only for 8.1 per cent of the total number of cybercrime cases registered last year. The trial for 95.6 per cent of such cases in the state are still pending, the NCRB statistics added.

The Deputy CM added that several sessions on cybersecurity awareness have been scheduled for senior government officials, Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Zilla Panchayats across the state, and other civil servants across the month. This is done as part of the centre directing states to observe October as the ‘National Cybersecurity Awareness Month’.

As part of launching month-long activities in Karnataka, several experts from the field, including National Cyber Security Co-ordinator Rajesh Pant, Prof. Narhari, Chairperson of Indian Institution of Science (IISc)’s EECS (Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Sciences) Division, E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Umesh Kumar ADGP, CID-Cyber Crime Chairperson, and Kris Gopalakrishnan of Karnataka’s IT Vision Group spoke on various nuances in the field of cybersecurity in an online conference.

