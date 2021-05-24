Karnataka to administer Covaxin 2nd dose only on basis of SMS intimations

According to a note issued by the director of the National Health Mission in Karnataka, Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar, the Covaxin recipients will be sent an SMS regarding the second dose.

THE KARNATAKA government has decided that the second doses of Covaxin will be provided only to those who receive SMS messages informing them of the completion of a 4-6 week period for the booster dose.

The move by the state government comes in the wake of the acute shortage of Covaxin and directions of the Karnataka High Court to come up with a rationalised system of administering the Covid-19 vaccines that are in short supply.

According to a note issued by the director of the National Health Mission in Karnataka, Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar, the Covaxin recipients will be sent an SMS regarding the second dose.

“An SMS will be sent to beneficiaries due for a second dose. Beneficiaries should visit the designated vaccination centres mentioned in the SMS,” says the note from the NHM director.

In the case of second doses of Covishield, beneficiaries can receive their second doses on a walk-in basis at any vaccination centre, the Karnataka government has said.

However, the state government in its new directive for vaccinations has not referred to the issue of the private sector administering first doses of vaccines across all eligible age groups while there is a shortage of supplies for second doses — on which the HC sought a response last week.

The Karnataka high court directed the state government on May 20 to rationalise the delivery of vaccines on account of the shortages in supplies.