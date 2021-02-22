Karnataka: Tigress, which killed two in Kodagu, captured by forest dept

The Forest Department officials captured the tigress on Sunday evening with the help of elephants Abhimanyu and Gopalaswamy.

The Karnataka Forest Department on Sunday captured a tigress that killed two people in the Kodagu district in a span of 12 hours.

According to forest officials, the tigress captured in Manchalli village was found with injuries and is approximately seven to nine years old. It was later shifted to Mysuru Zoo.

On Sunday, Chenni (60), a coffee estate labourer, was killed by the tigress when she headed out of the house at around 7 am at T Shettigeri village in South Kodagu. Aiyappa, a 14-year-old, was also killed by the tigeress on Saturday at Kumturu village, just 10 km away from T Shettigeri, according to officials.

The Forest Department officials captured the tigress on Sunday evening with the help of elephants Abhimanyu and Gopalaswamy, which were brought to T Shettigeri from Mathigodu Elephant Camp to trap the big cat.

The forest officials said that they split into different groups and used the elephants in the combing operations. “One of the group identified pug marks and tracked the tigress to the spot where it was finally located near Manchalli village and managed to flush the tigress. The tigress was tranquilised by us about 1.5 km from the spot where the boy was killed on Saturday evening,” Chief Conservator of Forests T. Hiralal said.

On January 27 morning, a PUC student fainted and injured her head on her way to a bus stop after she spotted a tiger at a nearby coffee estate.

Villagers staying near the adjoining Bramhagiri Wildlife Sanctuary and Nagarahole National Park have reported several cattle killings in recent past.