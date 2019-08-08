Karnataka: Three MLAs write to BSY, seek withdrawal of cases against ‘Hindu activists’

Three BJP MLAs in Karnataka have written to Chief Minister and state BJP chief B S Yediyurappa, who assumed charge on July 26, seeking withdrawal of police cases lodged against “Hindu activists” in connection with three incidents of communal violence between 2013 and 2018.

Thirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra, Virajpet legislator K G Bopaiah and their Karwar counterpart Roopali Naik have written the letters.

Jnanendra has stated in his letter that over 300 “Hindu activists” were arrested in November 2014 in connection with protests seeking police action into the suspicious death of a minor girl.

“Over 300 Hindu youths who are innocent, daily wage earners, were booked in over 10 criminal cases by the police under political duress… it is requested to order withdrawal of these cases,’’ the MLA has stated.

The death of the girl and a police complaint by her family took a political turn after the BJP launched an agitation against the ruling Congress, accusing the police of shielding suspects because they were from a minority community. The government handed over the case to the state CID even as the BJP demanded a CBI probe.

The investigation revealed that the girl committed suicide after being upset over her grades and that the case did not involve abduction or rape as was alleged, the CID said in a statement. “Neither was she kidnapped nor murdered,” the CID said.

Bopaiah, BJP MLA from Virajpet, has sought withdrawal of cases filed against “Hindu activists” in connection with the November 2015 protests in Kodagu over Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

The state-sponsored celebration of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary had triggered clashes as several right-wing Hindutva outfits view the 18th century Mysore ruler as a tyrant.

Soon after taking over as chief minister, Yeddyurappa cancelled the state-sponsored Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

Karwar legislator Naik has sought withdrawal of cases filed against “Hindu activists” in the aftermath of communal violence over the death of 18-year-old Paresh Mesta in Honnavar in 2018.

Mesta was found dead in a pond in the aftermath of a clash between Hindus and Muslims over a disputed site. Propaganda on social media claimed that the youth was a Sangh worker who was tortured and killed by Muslims despite forensic evidence negating this and suggesting drowning as a possible cause of death. The region remained tense for nearly six days with right-wing mobs attacking minority establishments.

Several local BJP leaders were booked and the role of local BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde was investigated. Over 100 persons were booked for rioting and 20 cases were filed under charges of inciting communal outrage through social media — BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje was among those booked.

The Congress government handed over the probe into Mesta’s death to the CBI, which is yet to complete its investigation.

“The intention of these letters is to say BJP workers were involved in the violence and to close them. The police needs to investigate without bias… Nobody should be released under political pressure,” Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao said.