Karnataka to have three Deputy CMs as Yediyurappa allocates portfolios

For the first time in the history of Karnataka, the state will have three Deputy Chief Ministers. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Monday allocated portfolios to the 17 newly appointed ministers, six days after they were inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet.

The three Deputy Chief Ministers are Govind Makthappa Karjol, who has also been given the charge of PWD and Social welfare; Ashwath Narayan, who has been assigned Higher Education, IT, Science and Technology; and Laxman Savadi has been made in-charge of the Transport department.

Bangalore MLA Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, a Vokkaliga, played a key role in moving rebel Congress and JDS MLAs to Mumbai for defection while Govind Karajol is a Dalit leader.

Basavaraj Bommai was assigned the crucial Home department. Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has been made the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries while two former deputy CMs, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Revenue Department respectively.

Senior ST leader B Sriramulu has been made the Health and Family Welfare Minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of Primary and Secondary Education, along with Sakala.