Karnataka tapes: Protests against BJP MLA for comment on Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

A COMMENT made by a BJP MLA regarding the future of the JD(S) party in Karnataka — in audio recordings from a sting operation conducted on BJP leaders attempting to poach a JD(S) MLA — has triggered protests against the BJP MLA by the ruling party supporters.

Protests were staged at the residence of Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda. One of the MLA’s supporters was injured when a stone thrown at the house hit him.

The JD(S) supporters in Hassan launched protests after unedited portions of a conversation that Preetham Gowda had with Sharangouda Kandakur, the son of JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandakur while trying to convince him to defect to the BJP. The tapes emerged in the public domain on Wednesday.

In the conversation, which was recorded clandestinely by Sharangouda Kandakur, the BJP MLA is heard saying that the JD(S) has no political future after its current set of leaders go away.

“A national party will last as long as the sun and the moon. Deve Gowda’s wicket will go soon, Kumaraswamy’s health is not great, the JD(S) party will collapse after that. We are youngsters who have to be in politics for the next 30 to 40 years,” Preetham Gowda, 37, is heard telling Sharangouda Kandakur, 35, while trying to get him to quote a price to switch over to the BJP.

“There is no political future for the Janata Dal,” another person identified as an adviser to state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa is heard telling the JD(S) MLA’s son.

JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda, who is the Hassan MP, reacted to the statements of Preetham Gowda by saying: “Who is Preetham Gowda?”

After the protests that erupted in Hassan against turned violent, the BJP statged protests in the state legislature against the coalition government.

The BJP also sought directions from the Speaker and the Governor to the state government to ensure the protection of the MLA and his family. “We have issued instructions to the JD(S) unit in Hassan not to resort to violence,” Chief Minister Kumaraswamy said Thursday.

“BJP expresses regrets for some utterances of our MLA Preetham Gowda who is still young and not very much experienced in public life. The BJP does not believe in conducting political activities by aspiring for anybody’s death,” BJP general secretary C T Ravi said.