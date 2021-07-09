Karnataka expects tap water supply in every rural home by 2023 after Rs 5,008-crore grant from Centre

There are 91.91 lakh households in rural Karnataka, of which 28 lakh houses get tap water to date, according to the Chief Minister's Office (Representational/File)

Karnataka has been granted an increased allocation of Rs 5,008.79 crore as part of Jal Jeevan Mission for the year 2020-21. With the allocation indicating a hike of over four times, in comparison to Rs 1,189.40 crore offered during 2020-21, it is expected that every rural household in the state will have tap water supply by 2023.

The allocation was approved by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday. As per statistics given by the ministry, as many as 5.44 lakh households in Karnataka have been provided tap water connections since August 15, 2019, when Jal Jeevan Mission was launched. Till then, in Karnataka only 24.51 lakh households had tap water supply, amounting to 26.88 per cent of the total in the state.

Last month CM Yediyurappa had announced that tap water connections would be provided to more than 25 lakh rural households this year under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “We are targeting to reach 25.17 lakh houses in 2021-22,” he has said after reviewing the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Further, officials said that the target set for 2022-23 was 17.93 lakh households while the remaining 19.93 lakh tap water connections would be provided in 2023-24 to achieve 100 per cent coverage.

There are 91.91 lakh households in rural Karnataka, of which 28 lakh houses get tap water to date, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.