Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar resigns after Yediyurappa wins trust vote

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar announced his resignation on Monday, soon after newly appointed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa won confidence motion by a voice vote. The 69-year-old who represents Congress from Srinivasapura constituency in Kolar gave his farewell speech soon after Yediyurappa won the floor test. Follow Live Updates

Kumar resigned from his post after the House adopted the confidence motion moved by Yediyurappa and passed the Appropriation Bill.

“I have decided to relieve myself from this office… I have decided to resign,” the Speaker said and handed over his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy.

Kumar said during his 14-month-long tenure as the Speaker, he had worked according to his “conscience” and in accordance with the Constitution. “I have upheld the dignity of office to the best of my ability.”

The Speaker had Sunday disqualified 11 Congress and three JD(S) rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law, thus ending their hopes of being inducted into the BJP government. “The way I am being pressurised mentally as Speaker to deal with all these things, I am pushed into a sea of depression,” the Speaker had said after announcing the disqualification of the rebels yesterday.

As the numbers game favoured the BJP government in trust vote today, the Congress and JDS did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by Yediyurappa. The House expressed confidence in his three-day-old Ministry. Since the house did not press for division, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar declared that the motion had been passed by a voice vote.

The BJP was expected to have a smooth sail with the trust vote, as the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by the Speaker on Sunday had reduced the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly to 208.

(With PTI inputs)