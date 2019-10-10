Karnataka Speaker bars pvt channels from covering Assembly proceedings

The Speaker of Karnataka Assembly has decided to disallow private TV channels from live coverage of House proceedings.

According to the order, only cameras of state-run Doordarshan will be allowed.

The directive was issued by the Assembly secretary on behalf of the Speaker on Wednesday.

“This is on the lines of what is done in Parliament. Doordarshan will provide the output, which can be shown live by the private channels. It is only a pilot experiment and not intended to curb the media since the live link is being provided to all the channels through DD,’’ said Assembly secretary, M K Vishalakshi.

“It is also not a step towards launching a TV channel to transmit proceedings of the Assembly. There is no agenda behind the move. The Assembly does not have the resources to start a channel,’’ the secretary added.

During tenures of most governments over the last decade, all channels have been allowed to broadcast live from the House although there have been murmurs across party lines over the coverage provided by local channels.

Cameras of private channels in the legislature were instrumental in picking up images of two BJP ministers viewing pornographic material in the House during a debate on farm distress in 2012 when the BJP was in power.

BJP legislators C C Patil and Laxman Savadi were forced to quit in 2012 over the issue.