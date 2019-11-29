Bengaluru: Six people injured after detonator explodes in forensic lab

Six people were injured after a detonator exploded at the Karnataka Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL) in Madiwala, South Eastern Bengaluru on Friday.

According to the police, the explosion happened at the FSL lab of Karnataka Police while handling a sample by the scientific officers. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city, said, “ six people were injured in the explosion while the scientists were analyzing a sample sent by the Raichur police in the FSL lab. A senior scientific officer identified Srinath has suffered serious injuries to his hand and head and two women have also injured in the explosion. They are all undergoing treatment in a private hospital.”

The blast was reported from the FSL at around 3 pm, said the Madiwala police. Samples of detonators that were recovered from the blast were sent to the lab for examination.

The scientists injured are identified as Srinath (36) Navya (29), Vishwanatha Reddy (33), Manjunath Babbalakatti (33) Basavaprabhu (27) and a supporting staff Anthony.