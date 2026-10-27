Karnataka SIR deletions: In final rolls, voters shrink by nearly 1 crore

Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, recording a decline of nearly one crore voters following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, the state now has 4,55,00,011 voters, down from 5,54,32,314 before the revision — a reduction of 99.32 lakh electors.

The final roll comprises 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors, the CEO’s office said.

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It also said that more than 6.83 lakh voters in the state belong to the 18-19 age group.

The final voter rolls were published on a day when the Supreme Court granted ten days to the petitioners to file a rejoinder (reply) to the Election Commission’s affidavit on pleas questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel.