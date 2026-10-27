Karnataka SIR deletions: In final rolls, voters shrink by nearly 1 crore

Karnataka’s final electoral roll was published on Tuesday, recording a decline of nearly one crore voters following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office, the state now has 4,55,00,011 voters, down from 5,54,32,314 before the revision — a reduction of 99.32 lakh electors.
The final roll comprises 2,25,40,493 male voters, 2,29,12,355 female voters and 2,841 third-gender electors, the CEO’s office said.
It also said that more than 6.83 lakh voters in the state belong to the 18-19 age group.
The final voter rolls were published on a day when the Supreme Court granted ten days to the petitioners to file a rejoinder (reply) to the Election Commission’s affidavit on pleas questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel.
The court also issued notice on a fresh plea filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen who has claimed that changes were made to Form 6 during SIR in Bihar without the court’s approval.
The court is hearing the petitions questioning the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling for an SIT probe against him and seeking to declare the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls illegal. A bench headed by CJI Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard the matter today. On the last date of hearing, the court had issued notice to the Election Commission of India.
More than 43.5 lakh notices were served to electors in Karnataka as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with 91,278 Form 7 applications being between June 16 and October 4, Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar had earlier said.
Form 7 is used to file an objection to the proposed inclusion or seek deletion of a name from the existing electoral roll.
The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the “No Mapping” and “Anomalies” categories during the electoral roll revision exercise.