When Siddaramaiah met S M Krishna in Kolar

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah met his predecessor and BJP leader S M Krishna in Kolar on Sunday. Siddaramaiah and Krishna were in Kolar to celebrate the birth centenary of former Karnataka minister M V Krishnappa. Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter a picture of two in conversation.

Krishna, who served as the chief minister of Karnataka between 1999-2004, had left the Congress in 2017 to join the BJP after claiming he was sidelined by the Grand Old Party. Amid speculation that he will be joining the BJP, the leader had formally joined the party in March 2017, ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Krishna was brought into the BJP fold to boost its image amid the powerful Vokkaliga community in south Karnataka — a region where the BJP is yet to make inroads.