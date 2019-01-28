Siddaramaiah courts controversy, misbehaves with woman at public meeting

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday stoked a controversy after a video purportedly showed him misbehaving with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru.

In the video posted by ANI, a visibly-furious Siddaramaiah is seen snatching the mic from a woman complainant, causing a part of her dupatta to fall in the process.

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Subsequently, Siddaramaiah was seen shouting her down even as the unperturbed woman continued to raise her complaint, with surrounding men intervening to calm her down.

The BJP was quick to target the Congress over the incident and called on Rahul Gandhi to take action against its leader.

“Rahul Gandhi should tell what he’ll do with him. This is a crime, the way he abused her. That’s how they see women, they haven’t changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao defended Siddaramaiah and said the ‘dupatta’ incident was unintentional. “Sometimes when people start asking questions in a rough way and after hearing them out when they don’t stop, you want to pull the mic. When pulling the mic the dupatta came along with. There was no such intention,” he said.